Gloria Jean (Barnes) Harris

November 22, 1949-September 26, 2020

Gloria was born November 22, 1949 in Rock Island, a daughter of Davidson and Beulah J. (Draper) Barnes.

Gloria was born November 22, 1949 in Rock Island, a daughter of Davidson and Beulah J. (Draper) Barnes. She was a proud member of the Rock Island High School Class of 1967. Gloria married Patrick Harris on June 23, 1974 in Rock Island. Pat passed away January 20, 2013. Gloria worked for Arlans – ANR store, YD Cleaners, Servus Rubber, International Harvester – Farmall as an assembler (loved it), Alcoa, Protection Services Inc (PSI), Home Interiors, River Stone, and was also a self-employed house cleaner extraordinaire for many wonderful clients. She was a member of Friends Circle Club, TOPS and she was also a board member for the Rocky Class of 1967 reunions.

Gloria was the essence of being a mother. She loved and valued her son and family beyond anything imaginable. She had an infectious smile and greeted family and friends with open arms. She was the most dependable Mom, Nan, Sister, Aunt, and Friend anyone could ever have. Gloria enjoyed playing cards, bowling, stock car races and she loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting and academic events (they were her passion). She also loved decorating her home with seasonal décor and making every visitor feel welcome. Gloria enjoyed shopping, loved to travel (especially to the beach), and enjoyed being involved with the Rock Island Class of 67 activities, which made her smile every time her class had events or meetings.

Gloria is survived by her son: Robbie (Heather) Harris of Bettendorf, IA; grandchildren: Heath (Megan) Harris of Billerica, MA, JJ Harris of Davenport, IA; siblings, Barry (Mary Lou) Barnes of East Moline, IL, Holly Marzorati of Moline, IL and Jerry (Barb) Barnes of New Port Richey, FL; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Hanna, Haley, Brooke, Adam, Mike, Darcy and Tracy; and several cousins she adored.

She was preceded in death by her father, Davidson Barnes; mother, Beulah (Draper) Barnes; husband: Pat Harris; and her beloved cousin and friend, Jan

