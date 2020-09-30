Michael K. Ryan

August 9, 1938-September 29, 2020

MOLINE - Michael K. Ryan, 82, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home in Moline surrounded by his family.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family's wishes are to keep all friends and family safe. Due to this there will be no visitation. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at Christ the King Church, Moline where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10:00 am. Masks will be required at the church. Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Church or Genesis Hospice.

Michael was born August 9, 1938 in Moline, the son of Thomas and Eva (Carr) Ryan. He married Donna S. Miller on September 19, 1959 at St. Anne's Church, East Moline.

Michael retired in 1989, after 40 years from John Deere Harvester Works as a Business Unit Manager. He was a member of Christ the King Church and former member of Pinnacle Country Club. He enjoyed traveling with Donna, wintering in Florida, golf, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Tom (Debra) Ryan, Moline and Todd Ryan, Huntersville, NC; sister, Kathy Madara, Geneseo and two nieces and 2 nephews.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.