Karen A. Wexell

December 5, 1939-September 29, 2020

Cambridge, IL - Karen A. Wexell, 80, formerly of Cambridge, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Randall Mullin will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Karen Wexell Memorial Fund.

Karen Ann Shoemaker was born December 5, 1939 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Catherine VanLoo Shoemaker. She was educated at the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. Her marriage to Ronald Wexell took place on June 24, 1967 in Cambridge. He passed away on February 7, 2005. Karen was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and crafting.

Those surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Kris Nimrick, sons and a daughter-in-law, Brad and C.J. Wexell, and Darren Wexell, all of Cambridge, five grandchildren, Brooklyn and Paige Wexell, Jacob Spiker, Dalton Nimrick, and Jonathan Hannah. Other survivors include five step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a brother, Melvin Shoemaker, Morrison, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents, a brother, Robert Shoemaker, and a sister, Ilene Genz.

