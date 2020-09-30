Roger L. Egert

October 29, 1949-September 27, 2020

Geneseo - Roger Louis Egert, 70, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his residence. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. Deacon Marshall Plumley will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the Roger L. Egert Memorial Fund.

Roger was born on October 29, 1949, the son of Marlin V. and Mary Jane (Sieben) Egert, in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from JD Darnell High School, class of 1968. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing in 1983, from Southern Illinois University. Roger worked in several sales positions and as an accomplished chef in many fine restaurants, including the Cellar and The Boar's Head. Roger enjoyed music, playing piano, long road trips, camping, and relaxing on sandy beaches. He especially valued his many true and loyal friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sisters, Martha (Rick) Borkgren, Woodhull, IL, Barb (Kevin) Carlock, Bloomington, IL, and Laura (Bob) Abney, Sandy Springs, GA; brothers, Tom Egert, Carbondale, IL, Michael (Jan) Egert, Polk City, IA, Geoffrey Egert, Edmond, OK, and Mark (Corinne) Egert, Geneseo, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin V. and Mary Jane, and sister, Melissa Egert.