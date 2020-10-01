Anthony "Tony" Oak

March 30, 1955-September 27, 2020

Tony Oak, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Tony was born March 30, 1955 in Aledo, Illinois. He graduated from Rockridge High School.

Tony was a jack of all trades, he spent most of his life in tree service. He was a proud owner of A-1 Tree Service for 20+ years. He made many friends throughout his life for being kind, honest and giving. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Tony was an animal lover and had a passion for the outdoors: grilling, woodworking, fishing and kayaking.

Tony was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kim on September 22nd, 2018 at their home under a tree in the backyard. He will be remembered by his bright smile, being a jokester, and his contagious laughter will be deeply missed. Above all, he treasured time spent gathering with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; children, Angel and TJ; step-children, Jessica, Michael, Joshua, and Dylan; grandchildren, Lexi (Lando), Kayla, Avianna, Aaydan, Liam, and Elijah; brother, Blair (Enid) and Douglas (Carolyn); brother-in-law, Matthew (Sandy); niece, Tonya; nephew, Shane; and many extended family members and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Stanley; mother, Bess; grandparents, Warren & Clara and Oscar and Della; brother, Drew; favorite uncle, Don; and father-in-law, Les.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3rd, also at the funeral home with burial to follow at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Tony.