Jeffrey J. Carstens

September 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND- Jeffrey J. Carstens, 58, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

A live-stream memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Jeff was survived by his wife; Maureen Carstens; daughters Kristie and Ryn Carstens; three sisters, two fathers; and preceded in death by both mothers.

Full obituary and online condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.