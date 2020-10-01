Ingrid F. Ehlers

February 18, 1932-September 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Ingrid F. Ehlers, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Silver Cross, Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Ingrid was born on February 18, 1932 in Nienburg, Germany to Gerhardt and Friedel Hoppe. She married Heinz Ehlers on September 21, 1963 in Kenora, Ontario, Canada, he preceded her in 2018.

Ingrid is survived by her daughter, Heike (Paul Fessler) Ehlers; grandson, Griffin Evans; step grandchildren, Grant and Galena Fessler; and brother, Hans-Otto Hoppe.

Condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.