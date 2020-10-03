Lloyd Dale Foster

April 27, 1943-October 1, 2020

Lloyd Dale Foster, 77, formerly of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care, Aledo, Illinois. Public visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Hillsdale United Methodist Church, Hillsdale. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in the Mt. Maria Cemetery, Hillsdale. Memorials may be made to the Cunningham Children's Home, Urbana, IL.

Lloyd was born April 27, 1943, in Spickard, MO, the son of Forrest and Eillen (Adams) Foster. He married Marilyn Turner on January 3, 1965 in Clinton, IA. Lloyd was a truck driver for several trucking companies before retiring after 33 years. He was a member of the Antique Tractor & Engine Club, Geneseo. He enjoyed farm equipment and looking at old cars. He loved collecting John Wayne memorabilia, watching westerns, and having coffee with friends.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Roxanne Foster, Davenport, Lloyd (Carmen) Foster, Annawan, IL; siblings, Cindy Edwards, MO, Pamela Stark, Mercer, MO, Austin Foster, Princeton, MO; and grandchildren, Benton Kellum, Ben Foster (Kasey Rumler), Andy Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ora Stark, Forrest "Bud" Foster, Jr, and Billy Foster. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.