Robert Wancket

March 25,1934-September 28, 2020

Robert (Bob) Wancket age 86,Orono, MN went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. Bob was born in Kewanee, Illinois on March 25,1934 and graduated from Atkinson High School in 1952. Bob was an employee for Standard Forwarding for 32 years as a truck driver and received a safety achievement award from Standard Forwarding for driving over 3 million miles accident free. Bob also worked for Scott Community College as instructor for their truck driving department. Bob had many hobbies throughout the years such as...pigeon racing, rolle-bolle, NASCAR, watching Geneseo football games and happy hour.

He was preceded by his parents Hector Wancket and Ester "Franks" Wancket, and two brothers Jerry Wancket and Robert Skrinski, and his son-in-law Dr. Jeff Yue. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Chyrel "Andris" Wancket; son, Wyatt Wancket and Kim Keeghan; daughter Suzann Yue; grandchildren, Savanna and Sunne Yue.

Memorial service may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert Wancket to:

St. Anthony Catholic Church 204 W Main St. Atkinson, Illinois 61235


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss! =O<û=O<û Heartfelt prayers to his family and friends!
Lori McIntire McCuddin
October 5, 2020
Heidi Hamer
October 3, 2020
Heidi Hamer
October 3, 2020
Aunt Sherry, Wyatt, Suz & family, Im so sorry that Uncle Bob is gone="I hope he went peacefully =O<ûI loved his warm smile and wonderful stories about the past, usually funny ones involving my Dad! He will be greatly missedd
Heidi Hamer
October 3, 2020
Wyatt and Suzi, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your dad. We are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Connie Misfeldt
October 3, 2020
I have so many good memories of spending time with the Wankets when I was young. Mom and Dad always had such a good time with Bob and Sherry. Bob was always smiling and happy. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jana McNew
October 3, 2020
Sherry, Sorry to hear of your loss, Larry Walters. and I became friends with Bob In our senior year.
Dick Whiles
October 3, 2020