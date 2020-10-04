Menu
Daniel B. Caffery
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Daniel B. Caffery

April 27, 1951-September 24, 2020

Moline - Daniel B. Caffery, 69, of Moline, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Trinity, Rock Island. Private services will take place at later date with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Dan was born on April 27, 1951 in Rock Island, a son of Charles E. and Betty L. (Goff) Caffery. He worked for the US Postal Service for 38 years retiring in 2010.

Survivors include his siblings: Jerry (Sally), Mike, and Tim (Lori) Caffery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Dan was a great man, always a smile and hello, and a great tenant of ours for many, many years. Rest In Peace and God bless you Dan
Bill and Robyn
September 29, 2020
Dan was one terrific guy, he could always get a laugh out of you. Working at the post office together we were able to gain great friendships and after work we could continue times together at the legion over a cold beer. Rest in peace dear friend.
Carol Downs
Coworker
September 28, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. He was such a nice man.
Rachael
September 27, 2020
Dan was sweet, funny and had a big Irish Heart. I had not seen him in years but I still remember his laugh and that Caffery grin. So sorry for your loss,Mike and Tim and Tom
John kinser
Friend
September 27, 2020