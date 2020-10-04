Daniel L. Einfeldt

September 20, 1941-August 8, 2020

Illinois City - Daniel L. Einfeldt, 78, of Illinois City, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence.

A time of remembrance will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ducky's Lagoon, Andalusia, IL.

Daniel is survived by his children, Kevin (Lynn) Einfeldt and Angie Einfeldt; grandchildren, Trevor Einfeldt and Noah Long; great grandchildren, Nariah, Nevaeh, and AJ Einfeldt; and sisters, Judy (Ron) Conover, Peggy (Darrell) DeKeyrel; and Sherie Einfeldt. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Colleen Einfeldt.

Online condolences may be left to Daniel's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.