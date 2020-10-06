Jenny L. Archibald

March 25, 1958-October 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Jenny L. Archibald, 62, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Sunday October 4, 2020 at home.

A memorial visitation and celebration of Jenny's life will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, Ill. Inurnment will be at a later date. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, masks are required inside the funeral home, and social distancing is to be observed by those attending. Capacity limitations will be monitored. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Jenny was born March 25, 1958 in Rock Island, a daughter of Walter "Gene" and Mary Jo (Brick) Wagner. She was married to Kevin L. Archibald for twenty years.

She worked at the former Eagles Country Market for 30 years.

Jenny treasured all her grandchildren, and had a very special bond with her granddaughter, Evie. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and baking.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Josh and Mindy Wheatley, Andalusia, Ill., and Reggie and Heather Wheatley, Reynolds, Ill.; grandchildren, Landon, Chase, Gage, Evie and Whitney Wheatley; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jan Wagner, Tennessee; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Allen Gray, Hawaii; brother-in-law, Dean Lawrence, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and additional family and friends.

Jenny was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Rebecca Lawrence.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com