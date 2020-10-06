Menu
Leonard D. "Len" Nesbitt
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Leonard D. "Len" Nesbitt

March 2, 1928-September 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Leonard D. "Len" Nesbitt, 92, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law. A memorial service will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with access at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required. Private inurnment with military and fire department honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Len was born on March 2, 1928 in Rock Island, a son of Owens and Goldie (Parris) Nesbitt. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and became a signalman aboard the USS Anderson during World War II. Len then married Loma Breitenstein on June 3, 1950 and later divorced. In 1997, he married Marian Bartels. She preceded him in death in 2006. Len retired from the Rock Island Fire Department as an assistant fire chief after 32 years of service. Upon retirement, he became a realtor with Mel Foster. Len was an avid golfer and won many tournaments in his early years. He also enjoyed bass fishing, going to the casino, traveling, and calling bingo at CASI.

Len is survived by his children, Jerry (Sheila) Nesbitt, Rock Island and Teresa (Gary) Parks, Moline; significant other, Alice Johnson, Moline; grandchildren, Eric (Amy) Nesbitt, Christopher (Carie) Nesbitt, and Nathan Williams; great-grandchildren, Hunter Nesbitt, Angelo Williams, Morgan Nesbitt, Clayton Nesbitt, and Levi Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; parents; son, Michael Nesbitt; and siblings, John Christenson, Jim Christenson, Dorothy Wuthrich, Myrtle Eckert, and Lydia Dean.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 6, 2020.
John Christiansen
September 28, 2020
Uncle Len was one of the best uncles a person could want. Really enjoyed his last visit to Milwaukee where we got to take in a Brewers vs. Cubs baseball game at Miller Park. Followed that up with a round of golf at Fire Ridge Golf Course the following day. RIP Uncle Len and you will be missed..............John and Pam
John H Christiansen
Family
September 28, 2020