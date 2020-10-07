Robert L. Williams

June 5, 1959-October 4, 2020

Rock Island, Illinois - Robert L. Williams, 61, of Rock Island, Illinois, formerly of Sherrard and Milan, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at home.

A public viewing will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. The family will not be present for the viewing. Private services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome/Live. Those wishing to attend the graveside committal to follow are invited to meet in the parking lot at Quad City Music Guild, Moline, by 11:30 to go in procession. Burial is in Preemption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert Williams Memorial Fund to be established by the family.

Bob was born June 5, 1959, in Davenport, Iowa, to Raymond Leroy and Marlowe (DeCausemaker) Williams. He married Jennifer Paulson on September 24, 1988, in Moline. He graduated from Moline High School in 1977 and went on to earn a degree in Theater Arts from Marycrest College.

Bob was a social worker at the Department of Human Services in Davenport, Iowa, until the birth of his third child. Upon Molly's birth, he began his favorite career as Stay-at-Home Dad to four children. He dedicated time and energy to endless hours of classroom volunteering, serving as PTO president, spending 13 years substitute teaching and as drama coach for the Sherrard School District, all while being a loving, present, and engaged father. Known lovingly as Christmas Bob, he began buying and selling antiques with his parents as a child, and ran a booming antiques business (specializing in children's books and holiday collectibles) out of his family's home.

Bob's home away from home for 45 years was Quad City Music Guild. He was a talented and beloved director and set designer. He directed his first show, Fiddler on the Roof, in 1982. His recent favorites include but are not limited to The Drowsy Chaperone, Cabaret, Les Miserable, and Beauty and the Beast. Bob worked tirelessly in the Box Office, Costume Shoppe, and co-chaired the Archives Committee. He spent years serving on the board and as Guild President. Guild gifted him with decades of true friendships and he treasured every one.

Bob fiercely loved his family. He enjoyed grilling on the deck, going for walks, and lakeside vacations with his wife, Jen, whom he adored. Handmade Halloween costumes, beautiful cross-stitched stockings, and making memories in the yard on the swingset he built are a few of the ways he showed love to his children. Once they reached adulthood, Bob's children enjoyed frequent homemade meals, treasures found at estate sales, and endless heart-to-heart conversations. His love shone bright for his granddaughter who has spent many days doing crafts and reading books with her papa and numerous hours sleeping on his chest as he would sing "Puff the Magic Dragon". Bob spent most recent weekends with his son-in-law working on the nursery of his grandson he was anxiously waiting for. And he built his grandchildren a swingset of their own.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of over 32 years, Jennifer; four children, Laurel Williams of Davenport, Emma (Aaron) Benson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Molly (Lance DeShane) Williams of Bettendorf, and Daniel Williams of St. Louis, Missouri; a granddaughter, Eloise Benson; a grandson due to be born any day, Ezekiel Benson; and his Quad City Music Guild family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Williams.

Share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.