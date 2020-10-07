Cheryl M. Thompson

June 2, 1947-October 3, 2020

Geneseo - Cheryl Mae Thompson, 73, of Geneseo, passed away on October 3, 2020, at Genesis East Hospital, Davenport, IA. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Private inurnment to follow at Lusk Cemetery in Albany, IL. A public memorial visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 6-8 pm, at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral will be available via live stream at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream. Online services will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Cheryl Thompson Memorial Fund.

Cheryl was born June 2, 1947 in Moline. She was the daughter of Eugene McCubbin and Betty Trask McCubbin.

Cheryl owned and operated the Riverside Teen Center in Fulton, IL. She worked for The Daily Dispatch in Moline, IL for many years. She enjoyed sewing and painting but her great love was spending time with her husband and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Terry; daughter, Christine (Joe) Fiems; grandchildren, Joseph (Kylie) Dekezel, CJ (Tawny) Dekezel, Dakota (Baylie) Dekezel and Meagan (Brandon) Anderson of Cambridge and Joseph Fiems of Silvis, IL; along with ten great-grandchildren. Brothers, Brian (Wanda), Gene (Brenda), Tony (Cheryl); sisters, Michelle (Terry) and Tami.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Betty, brother, Michael McCubbin, sister, Cindy McCubbin, son, Michael Thompson, and daughter, Nichole Roberts.