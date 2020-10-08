Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Dean "Bob" Tornquist
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Robert "Bob" Dean Tornquist

February 21, 1931-October 6, 2020.

MOLINE-Robert "Bob" Dean Tornquist, 89, of Moline, IL, died peacefully, on October 6, 2020.

Private services will be held.

Bob was born in New Windsor, IL, on February 21, 1931, the son of Glenn and Gertrude Tornquist. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Airforce. After returning he met the love of his life, Donna Houston, they married at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, on March 10, 1956. Together, they lived a full and happy life.

Left to remember him, his loving wife, six children, nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Memories may be shared online at esterdahl.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lisa Ament
October 7, 2020