Mary Welsh

November 23, 1966-October 6, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Mary L. Welsh, 53, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley where her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 11:00am. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to ARC of the Quad Cities Friends and Family.

Mary was born November 23, 1966 in Moline, the daughter of Paul D. and Valeria J. (Wahlgren) Welsh, Sr.

Mary graduated from Black Hawk Area Special Education Center, East Moline in 1984. She worked at ARC Industries. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley. Mary enjoyed shopping at the Dollar Tree, dining at Hardee's, traveling to Georgia and loved Elvis.

Survivors include her father, Paul Welsh, Sr., Silvis; sisters, Terri (Tony) Turkmani, Silvis and Karen (Mark) Tormeno, Kennesaw, GA; brother, Paul (Lisa) Welsh, Jr., Moline; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Reza, Alex, Zach, Nick, Kevin, Megan, Justin and Taylor and 12 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Valeria and niece, Caitlyn.

