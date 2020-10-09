Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
10-09-20 A PENDING LIST M.D.

Donald L. Ehrhardt, 90, of East Moline, died October 5, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Susan Elsayed 54, of Moline, IL, died October 7,2020, at Clarissa Cook in Bettendorf, IA. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Larry W. Gibson, 54, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, peacefully at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Julie R. Harrington, 63, of Davenport, Iowa, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Lois E. Milton, 93, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Edward E. Mumma, 65, of Rock Island, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Ralph C. Roe, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Crematory, Moline.

Luigino "Gene" Sartor, 91, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Marilyn J. Schaab, 86, of East Moline, died Thursday, October 08, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.