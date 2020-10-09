Menu
OCT 9. 2020 FUNERALS

Today

Rhoda J. (Leaf) Anderson, 11 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Marcus Kelly, 12 p.m., Word of Life Church, Rock Island.

Richard A. Kovitz , 1 p.m., Hebrew Cemetery, Rock Island.

Leonard D. "Len" Nesbitt, 10:30 a.m., Livestream www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Mary Welsh, 11 a.m. Livestream Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook.

Tomorrow

Genendal Brown Atwell, 2 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel.

Cecelia M. Barker, 9 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Kathryn L. Beardsley, 10 a.m., Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Gertrude "Trudy" M. Duran, 10 a.m., Livestream www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Duane S. Miller, 11 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Geneseo.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 9, 2020.
