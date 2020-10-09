Today
Rhoda J. (Leaf) Anderson, 11 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Marcus Kelly, 12 p.m., Word of Life Church, Rock Island.
Richard A. Kovitz , 1 p.m., Hebrew Cemetery, Rock Island.
Leonard D. "Len" Nesbitt, 10:30 a.m., Livestream www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Mary Welsh, 11 a.m. Livestream Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook.
Tomorrow
Genendal Brown Atwell, 2 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel.
Cecelia M. Barker, 9 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Kathryn L. Beardsley, 10 a.m., Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.
Gertrude "Trudy" M. Duran, 10 a.m., Livestream www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Duane S. Miller, 11 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Geneseo.