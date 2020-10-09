Lois Johnson

December 9, 1930-October 6, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Lois Johnson, 89, of East Moline, died Tuesday, 6 Oct 2020 at Genesis-Illini, Silvis.

A live streamed private family service will be 1:00pm on Monday, 12 Oct 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be 12:00pm (noon) until 1:00pm at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Masks and social distancing required.

Lois was born on 9 Dec 1930 in Birdell, AR – the daughter of Will and Rose (Shockley) Young.

Lois was first married to John Henry (Buster) Talley Jr. until he passed. Lois later married Charles Johnson, from Davenport, IA who also preceded her in death.

Lois retired from John Deere and Co. as a machine operator and assembler. She was an avid bowler and baseball player. With her 6 foot stature, she was a mean shortstop in her younger day.

Lois enjoyed watching baseball with her husband Charles and they enjoyed a friendly rivalry – St. Louis Cardinals vs the Chicago Cubs. Lois was a member of the Greater Antioch Church which later became Macedonia Baptist Church in Rock Island, IL under the guise of Pastor Farrell. She loved to hear the choir sing – even though she herself couldn't. She also dabbled in making patch-work quilts in her spare time, all the while enjoying her family and friends and talking excessively on the telephone

Survivors include her children: Felisita Weatherall (Richard); Lenora Talley; Lawrence Talley; Stephon Talley; Judith Ndubisi,; R. Anthony Talley.

Grandchildren: Larry McQueen; Bridgette Leonard; Jeffery Tyler; Vhirshante C. Thompson; Courtney McQueen; Lawrence Talley Jr.; Kendra Talley; Soraya Talley; Khalil Talley, Katlyn Voss-Talley; Trenton Talley; Patience Talley; Shanicke Talley; Patrick Free; and many family and friends.

