Richard A. Kovitz

November 29, 1963-October 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Richard A. Kovitz, 56, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Friday at Hebrew Cemetery, 2715 30th St, Rock Island. In accordance with restrictions, attendees need to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be left to Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri City Jewish Center, www.tricityjewishcenter.org or the Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at www.normaleah.org/get-involved/donate. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island will be overseeing all arrangements.

Richard was born on November 29, 1963 in Davenport.

Rick had been co-owner of Phil Vinar Furniture, Davenport and Ashley Furniture, Moline. He had more recently been employed by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, Davenport.

He was active with several committees within the Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri City Jewish Center. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his daughter and granddaughter.

He is survived by his parents Melvin and Maxine (Cohn) Kovitz, his daughter and son-in-law, Alexandra (Matthew) Coffey; granddaughter, Lillyana Coffey; parents, brother and sister-in-law, Rob (Pam) Kovitz and nephews Chad and Jake Kovitz.

