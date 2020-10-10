Donald L. Ehrhardt

December 11, 1929-October 5, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Donald L. Ehrhardt, 90, of East Moline, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center.

Private inurnment will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Free Church, Moline, where Don was a longtime member. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Don was born on December 11, 1929, in Moline, the son of Harry G. and Laura E. (Natt) Ehrhardt. He graduated from Moline High School in 1948 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from February 1951 to December 1952. He retired from First Midwest Bank in Moline in 1989.

Survivors include his brother, Laurence G. (Karen) Ehrhardt, Moline, and their children, Ellen Latcham, Moline and Vaughn Ehrhardt, South Elgin, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard L. Ehrhardt.

