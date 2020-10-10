Luigino "Gene" Sartor

May 2, 1929-October 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Luigino "Gene" Sartor, 91, of Rock Island, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Due to gathering restrictions, capacity limits will be monitored and masks are required. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island

Gene was born May 2, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Attilio and Margaret (Pizzotti) Sartor. Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated in May of 1958 from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in Architecture. He worked as a city planner in Rock Island and for various architectural firms. He then taught at Scott Community College until his retirement in 1989. Gene married Doreen LaMere in July of 1973. They loved to travel both in the States and abroad. Gene loved to dance, especially the Polka. Gene was an active member of the Quad City Society of Italian Americans. He was very proud of his Italian heritage. He loved working at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rock Island in earlier days. Gene enjoyed remodeling houses and planting trees. While teaching at Scott, he and his students planted over 300 trees around campus.

Survivors include his wife, Doreen; brothers, Evalino (Barbara) Sartor, Richard (Sue) Sartor, David (Dixie) LaMere and Duane (Amy Jo) LaMere; nephews, Dan, Mike, Tony, and Nick Sartor and Dane, Dreu and Sam LaMere; nieces, Gina Sartor, Carol Duchene, Christine Ladd and Cara Cervallo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com