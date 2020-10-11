Shirley J. Mueller

June 8, 1927-October 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Shirley J. Mueller of Davenport, Iowa died peacefully on Thursday evening, October 8, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village.

Shirley June Totten was born June 8, 1927 to Sherman and Marie (Bair) Totten. She was a graduate of Alexis Community High School, in Alexis, Illinois. Shirley married William Bingham on November 24, 1949. Together they enjoyed being involved with the Oriental Missionary Society, and participating in numerous mission trips. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1989. Shirley married Lavern Mueller on May 22, 1998. Together they enjoyed dancing and traveling. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2005. Over the years, Shirley had many jobs, including income tax preparer, working in the accounting department for Fraternal Insurance Company, receptionist and administrative secretary for Good Samaritan Nursing Center, a church secretary for 3 different churches, and assisting her husband William at a floor covering store for many years.

Shirley's favorite interests included church activities, teaching Sunday School, playing the piano and organ at home and church, reading, sewing, traveling, and caring for her beloved pet dogs Pug, King, and Nikolas. Some of Shirley's favorite traveling memories include, riding the train to Seattle, Washington and cruising on the Mississippi River.

Those left to cherish her memory, include, her brother William Totten, of Galesburg, Illinois, sister Beverly (David) Tingley, of Indianapolis, Indiana, sister Connie Kremer, of Dewitt, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Shirley in death in addition to her husbands were her parents, brothers-in-law John Petersen and Kenneth Kremer, and a sister-in-law, Carol Totten.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00a.m. on Sunday October 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Alexis, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Genesis Hospice at 1227 East Rusholme Street, Davenport, Iowa 52803. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Ridgecrest Village and Genesis Hospice for their care of Shirley. May we all find peace and comfort in Shirley's favorite bible verse., Isaiah 40:31 "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." (KJV) Rest in peace good and faithful servant.