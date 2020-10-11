Menu
Helen Goodale
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Helen Goodale

October 10, 1947-October 1, 2020

BETTENDORF-Helen Goodale, 72, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Highland Park Hospital, Highland Park, Illinois.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. A memorial observance will take place at a future date, and private burial will be in Galva Cemetery, Galva, Illinois.

Helen Irene Goodale was born October 10, 1947, in Galesburg, Illinois, the daughter of Eddis and Eva (nee Fornander) Goodale. She attended Galva schools and graduated from Galva High School. She later worked in customer service and administrative roles in the Quad Cities including at the River Bend Library System and AAA Motor Club of Iowa, and in the Chicago area at Luria Brothers.

Helen is remembered for her smile and laughter, her devotion to family, and her perseverance in overcoming multiple health challenges.Through the years, Helen enjoyed ceramics and trying her luck at the casino (she was occasionally lucky!).

Helen is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, John Goodale of Rock Island and Eddis (Ed) and Lisa Goodale of Highland Park, Illinois; nieces and husbands Sally and Jeremy Rogers, Robin and Justin Artman, and Meredith Goodale; and her dear friend Anita Francis. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Susan Goodale.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com. Memorial contributions in Helen's name can be made to Luther Properties, 3118 Devil's Glen Road, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722, to support housing assistance to low-income elderly or disabled persons in Scott County, Iowa.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Deepest sympathy to the Goodale family. We are saddened to hear of Helen’s passing and all of us have such fond memories of our friendship growing up. May you hold good memories in your heart to carry you through this difficult time.

Love
Jessie Mugrage, Darlene, Brenda, and Lori
Darlene Mugrage
Friend
October 4, 2020