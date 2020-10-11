Herbert M. Anderson Jr.

July 29, 1953-October 8, 2020

MOLINE-Herbert M. Anderson Jr., 67, Moline, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at OSF St. Francis, Peoria. Visitation is 4-7 PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. The family encourage attendees to wear their favorite football jersey. Go Bears! Family funeral services will be held and burial will be in Beulah Cemetery, Orion, IL. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that you donate blood in Herb's name.

Herb was born July 29, 1953 in Moline, the son of Herbert M and Alverda "Bert" (Wilson) Anderson. He graduated from UTHS Class of 1971. Herb worked with his parents at Herb's Donuts in Rapids City. He retired from the Riverdale School District in 2017. He had worked part time at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline. He married Pam (Beck) Hopkins on October 15, 2010 in Rock Island. He enjoyed fishing, boating, shooting pool or just floating in his pool with his favorite beverage. He was a member of the East End Boulder's Club and loved large gatherings of family and friends most of all.

Survivors include his wife Pam, children, Jeff (Angie) Anderson, Orion, Jeremy (Sari) Anderson, Apple Valley, MN, Justin (Stacy) Anderson, East Moline and Sue (Jed) Mathis, Port Byron, step-daughter, Bria Cochuyt, Venice, FL, grandchildren, Jordan, Karlee, Cameron, Samantha, Tyler, Mason, Kyle, Lucy, Molly, Amora, Ethan, Liam, Corbin, Kaitlyn, Austyn and Kennedy, great grandchildren, Annabell, Lilly, Susie and Cooper, sister, Judy (Jay) VanPaemel, Crossville, TN, his wife's brothers, sisters and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews and Roy, his brother in heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife's parents, Don and Betty Beck.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com