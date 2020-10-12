Menu
10-12-20 A PENDING LIST M.D.

Jacqueline Bates, 86 of Rock Island, Illinois, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Harold Bell, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Good Samaritan, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Alexander "Alex" Francis Brightman, age 96, of Chadwick, and a previously of Fairhaven Township, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Allure Nursing Center, Mt. Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Larry Sullens, 82, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Mark A. Veach, 61, formerly of Springfield died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Aspen Rehab and Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 12, 2020.
