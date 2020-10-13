Menu
Jolene P. Pynckel
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

November 4, 1952-October 8, 2020

NEW WINDSOR-Jolene P. Pynckel, 67, of New Windsor, Illinois died Thursday October 8, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo. Cremation has been accorded. Funeral Services will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home where memorials may be left to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com

Jolene was born November 4, 1952 in Oakland, California to Jack and Ruby Norton Barkley. She graduated from Liberty Union High School in Brentwood, California and married Gerald W. Pynckel September 22, 1975 in Monterey, CA.

Jolene was currently employed in the Customer Service Department at Kone in Moline, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald, 1 daughter, Michelle (Brian) Hayes of Colona, IL, 2 sons, Joseph Barkley of Warner Robins, Georgia, Gerard (Samie) Pynckel of New Windsor, IL, 11 grandchildren, 1 sister, Cathi Brown of Lodi, CA, 2 brothers, Steven Hulsey of Cartersville, GA, and Philip Hulsey of Marietta, GA; several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, step-father, Jeff Hulsey, siblings, Richard Brown, Mike Brown, and Jacqueline (Barkley) Capshaw preceded her in death.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home
111 South First Street, Alpha, IL 61413
Oct
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home
111 South First Street, Alpha, IL 61413
