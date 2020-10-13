Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna M. Arnold Wagner
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Donna M. Arnold Wagner

October 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna M. Arnold Wagner, 86, of Davenport, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. If attending services, masks must be worn and social distancing adhered to. Memorials may be made to Empower House, Sacred Heart Cathedral, or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

For complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52803
Oct
15
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52803
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Cathedral
, Davenport, Iowa 52803
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.