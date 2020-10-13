Donna M. Arnold Wagner

October 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna M. Arnold Wagner, 86, of Davenport, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. If attending services, masks must be worn and social distancing adhered to. Memorials may be made to Empower House, Sacred Heart Cathedral, or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

For complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com.