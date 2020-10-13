Nancy Livingston

March 11, 1931-October 11, 2020

ALEDO-Nancy Livingston, 89 of Aledo, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Memorial Services for Nancy will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 A.M. at College Avenue Presbyterian Church. In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed during services. There will be no visitation and private family burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the College Avenue Presbyterian Church. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Nancy Jane was born on March 11, 1931 in Galesburg, Illinois to Fred & Alice (Thompson) Shetler. She married Clyde Livingston on June 17, 1951 in Woodhull, Illinois. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2015.

Upon moving to Aledo, Nancy worked for Stutz Drug Store, Country Companies and Managed the FS Hardware Store. After they closed, she opened the Livingston Paint and Paper store, from where she retired.

Nancy enjoyed helping others through her activities at College Avenue Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member, and Chapter H, P.E.O., where she served as President. She was a Die Hard Chicago Cubs Fan and enjoyed ceramics and playing cards.

Those left to cherish Nancy's memory include her daughter and son-in-law: Susan and James Galbreath of Milan, IL; Grandsons: Curtis Livingston and Eric Galbreath; Great-granddaughters: Emma, Riley and Harper and a sister-in-law, Marge Shetler of Geneseo. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde; infant son, Mark; son, David Curtis Livingston; and brothers, Ed Shetler and George Shetler and wife, Harriet.