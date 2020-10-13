Ernest Underwood

September 19, 1948-October 9, 2020

PORT BYRON-Ernest Underwood, 72, Port Byron, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral will be private. Burial is in Fairfield Cemetery, Port Byron. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Ernie was born on September 19, 1948 in Clinton, KY, the son of Eugene and Alma (Tarkington) Underwood. He married Marion Finley on April 20, 1968 in East Moline. Ernest worked for Willie Frank and Son and later retired as a supervisor from Contracting Corp of Illinois in 2003. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family and especially in watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Ernie had a passion for hunting and fishing and took great pride in competing in bass fishing tournaments

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, daughters; Amy Underwood, East Moline and Lori Orr, Colona, grandchildren; Brennan Underwood, Taylor Graham, Ethan Orr, Madison Orr and Alyssa Reckers, great-grandchildren; Max, Malcolm, Isaiah and Jaxon and siblings; Ron (Linda) Underwood, Colona, Bob (Pat) Underwood, Moline, Dorita (Frank) Leihsing, Colona, Becky (Bill) Bybee, East Moline and Rick (Jody) Underwood, Colona and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Darlene.

