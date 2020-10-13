Delores A. Floming

June 6, 1944-October 11, 2020

GENESEO-Delores A. Floming, 76, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. A private inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Delores was born on June 6, 1944, the daughter of Fred and Eva (Johnson) Castle, in Bloomington, IL. She grew up in Joy, IL. After high school graduation, Delores attended business college at AIC. She married Jack Palmer and later married Burdette Floming, on January 21, 1978. Delores attended First Baptist Church of Geneseo. She loved and enjoyed her family. Delores was extremely outgoing and could make friends anywhere!

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 42 years, Burdette; sons, Jack (Christine) Palmer, and Joseph (Kathy) Palmer; daughter, Kandace (Bill) Rubrecht; and grandchildren, Matt Palmer, Jill Palmer, and Ethan Rubrecht.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Eva Castle, and brother, Gene Castle.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Allure, Hammond Henry Hospital, and Northside Drug Store, the congregation at First Baptist Church, and very special thanks to the Fisher family for the love and kindness that they shared with Delores.