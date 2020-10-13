Cheyenne (Cheyner) Kari Miles

February 19, 1993-October 10, 2020

Cheyenne (Cheyner) Kari Miles, 27, died Saturday, October 10th, 2020, at home.

Services will be Friday, October 16th at 10:30 am, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL, with visitation on Thursday, October 15th from 4 pm until 6 pm at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL.

Cheyenne was born on February 19, 1993 at Good Shepherd Medical in Longview, Texas. She is the daughter of Scott and Felicia Miles of North Henderson, Illinois.

As a little girl, Cheyenne was always on the back of a horse. She was never afraid of horses and was a natural rider. Growing up, she was active in 4-H and Illinois Junior Rodeo. She was a member of the New Windsor Drill Team from 2005 to 2012 and in 2011, she was the New Windsor Rodeo Queen.

Cheyenne was an Alwood Cheerleader all four years in High School, graduating in May 2011. She attended St. Ambrose University for college until 2014, competing on their Competitive Cheer team from 2011 to 2013.

Cheyenne lit up a room and had a bubbly personality. Her smile was contagious and she loved everyone genuinely. Cheyenne acted selflessly if anyone had a need.

Cheyenne loved horses and cats and had a beautiful voice. She often sang the national anthem at football games, rodeos, horse shows, and fairs.

Cheyenne struggled with addiction and depression and was sometimes misunderstood. We stand believing in Jesus Christ, that he can turn all things for good and though Cheyenne is not with us now, we hope one day we will see her again.

Cheyenne's greatest joy, accomplishment, and legacy came the day her daughter, Gracee, was born on Oct. 7, 2016.

Cheyenne is a gift and we hold her in our hearts.

Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established for her daughter.

Cheyenne is survived by her precious daughter, Grace Erin Michelle, her parents, Scott and Felicia Miles of North Henderson, IL. One sister, Morgan (Moe) Miles of Atkinson, IL. Three brothers, Cliff (Hannah) Miles of Austin, Texas, Michael Miles of Waterloo, IA and Clint Miles of North Henderson, IL. Her Grandfather, Larry Miles, of Alpha, IL. Her Aunts and Uncles: Megan Miles of Alpha, IL, Shayne (Shanna) Rogers of Kilgore, TX., Ken (Ann Sullivan) Hayden of Minneapolis, MN, Emily (Mike) Horning of Fenton, MO, Destiny Miles of Waterloo, IA., and Bridgette Brown of Longview, TX. One nephew and Niece, Maverick and Maggie Frisk of Atkinson and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her sister Lacey Michelle Miles, her Uncle Peter Miles, her grandfather Forrest Glynn Rogers, Her grandmother and grandfather, Nancy and Larry Hayden.

