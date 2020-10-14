Robert "Bob" Ivan Hines

February 11, 1936-October 12, 2020

SILVIS-Robert "Bob" Ivan Hines, 84, of Silvis, passed away, Monday, October 12, 2020, Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Private family services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-6 p.m., November 7, 2020, at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill, Rock Island. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Pantry. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Robert was born on February 11, 1936, in Muscatine, IA, the son of Ivan and Dorothy (Maisenbach) Hines. He married Mary Lou McGee in Rock Island on June 16, 1956. Bob was a storyteller that loved visiting with people. He was an electrician for MidAmerican Energy for 39 years. After he retired Bob worked along with his sons at Doug's Heating and Air Conditioning. Bob enjoyed, hunting, traveling, fishing, baking, and cooking. He was a member of the Doric Masonic Temple.

Survivors include his wife, children, Robert Hines, Jr., Moline, Michael (Karen) Hines, Rock Island, Matthew (Terry) Hines, Hampton, Ramonia (Marty) Palmer, Bettendorf, Kyle (Diana) Hines, Rock Island; 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and sister, Dorothy Carlson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

