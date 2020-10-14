Richard Klier

March 6, 1937-April 23, 2020

MOLINE-Richard A. "Tack" Klier, 83, of Moline passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare, Moline.

Visitation will be 2-4pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to Moline High School football.

Tack was born March 6, 1937 in Moline, the son of William Sr. and Virginia (Fox) Klier.

Tack attended Moline Schools and played baseball, football and legion ball at Moline High School graduating class of 1954. Tack attended Wisconsin State Teachers College and Arizona State.

In the early years he bartended at the J & J Tap, Wunder-Y and Fitzpatrick's all on 16th Street in Moline and a short time at Sam's Wells Fargo. Tack retired as a truck driver after 29 years at Standard Forwarding, East Moline.

Tack liked Big Chrysler cars "Queen Marys." He was also a huge Yankee fan and a PGA Tour Partners Club Life Member. He enjoyed golfing, fine dining, traveling and jazz music.

Survivors include his brother, Al Klier, Moline; sister-in-law, Linda Klier; nieces, Kris (Dave) Rossa, Kathy (Mike) George, Kelly (Brian) Dobbins, Kari (Mike) Moore, and Korrie (Mark) Johnston and nephews, David Klier, Steve (Traci) Klier and Kevin Klier. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Klier, Jr.

A very big thank you goes out to Al Sovanski for seeing Tackle on Saturdays, since 2011 through the good and bad!

