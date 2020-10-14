Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony J. "Tony" Jordan
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Anthony J. "Tony" Jordan

June 3, 1943-October 12, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Anthony J. "Tony" Jordan, 77, of Palm Bay, Florida, formerly of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Monday, October 12, 2020, in his home.

Private family services are Saturday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity.

Anthony Joseph Jordan was born June 3, 1943, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Frank and Olga (Tertipes) Jordan. He married Sandra Gavigan on November 3, 1978, in Galesburg, Illinois, He was involved in home improvement for over 30 years, and had co-owned and operated JB&D Siding in Galesburg, Jordan Window Store and More in East Peoria, and Voorhees Home Improvement. He enjoyed playing and teaching the accordion, golf, gambling, and watching sports.

Tony is survived by his wife, Sandra; children and spouses, Stephanie and Mark Inness of Ashville, North Carolina, and Anthony Jr. and Sarah Jordan of Daytona, Florida; step-children and spouses, Jonathan and Denica Janowski of Palm Bay, Denise and James Lumpkins of Phoenix, Arizona, and Scott and Vickie Jordan of Russell, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepdaughter, Wendy Miller.

Tony's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.