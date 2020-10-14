Emma M. Buttgen

December 10, 1950-October 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Emma M. Buttgen, 69, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.

Emma was born on December 10, 1950 in Evanston, Illinois, a daughter of Albert and Dora (Cook) Brown. She married Charles Buttgen. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2010. Emma worked in the Disability Services Office at Black Hawk College, Moline until her retirement. Emma graduated from Black Hawk College at the age of 50. She was a member of VFW Post No. 1303 Ladies Auxiliary, where she had served as chairperson. She was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and had been President of the Black Hawk College Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals.

Survivors include her sons, James Cook, Florida, Jesse (Gayla) Cook, Rock Island, and Joseph Cook, Silvis; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda (Greg) Demos, Rosemont, Illinois.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com