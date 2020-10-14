Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louise Pearson
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Louise Pearson

August 28, 1934-October 12, 2020

Louise Pearson, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, Oct. 12, 2020 at home.

Live-streamed services (wheelanpressly.com/live-stream/rock island) will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Masks and social distancing required.

Surviving are her daughter, Betty Atwater; sister, Ella Mae Neely; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her son, Jessie, grandson, Nicholas, and eleven siblings preceded her in death.

Obituary and online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home
, Rock Island, Iowa
Oct
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home
, Rock Island, Iowa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.