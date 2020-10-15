Patricia A. Sisk

June 8, 1940 - October 9, 2020

Patricia Ann (Dunn) Sisk, 80, of Davenport passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at her place of residence. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 – 6 p.m. and Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Peoples Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is to be observed by those attending. Capacity limitations will be monitored.

Patricia was born in Waterloo, IA on June 8, 1940, to the late John and Lucille (Phillips) Dunn. Patricia married the late, Pastor Clifton L Sisk on July 30, 1958 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.

Patricia was a long time faithful member of the Peoples M B Church. She retired in 2002 from the Scott County Courthouse, Davenport.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Rochelle Sisk – Hanes, Davenport; sons, Clifton L (Luann) Sisk Jr, Antonio (Sharon) Sisk, Davenport; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Dunn, Faye Young and Susan Dunn, Waterloo; brother John (Juliet) Dunn, Waterloo; sisters-in-law, Lonnie Samington, Delores Sisk and Pearl (Marshall) Stevenson, Waterloo; brother-in-law Ernest Sisk, Milwaukee, WI; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A special loving neighbor and longtime friend, Rosie Terrell.