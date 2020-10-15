Jess W. Bowling

November 30, 1945 - October 13, 2020

Jess W. Bowling, 74, of Silvis passed away October 13, 2020 at Hope Creek Nursing Home in East Moline.

Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be 11-1pm Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Graveside services will follow at Hampton Township cemetery. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299.

Jess was born November 30, 1945 in Scottsburg, Indiana the son of Henry Marcus and Pearly Baker Bowling. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Era. Jess enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and traveling with his brothers. He was also a CUBS and Bears fan.

Survivors include his sisters Kathleen Schumacher, Mary Showalter, and Denise (Dennis) Anton and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Woodrow Bowling, Matthew Bowling, Henry "Lee" Bowling, McKinley Bowling, Jacqueline Jones, and Pauline Hoffman; 6 nephews and 1 niece.

