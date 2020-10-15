Cecelia C. Terronez

November 22, 1925 - October 12, 2020

Funeral services for Cecelia C. Terronez, 94, of Silvis, IL, will be 10 am Wednesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, IL. The funeral service will also be live-streamed at that time at: https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Tuesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required. Mrs Terronez died peacefully, Monday, October 12, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home.

Cecelia Gamino was born November 22, 1925 in a box car in the Silvis Yards, Silvis, the daughter of Seferino and Pomposa (Manriques) Gamino. She married Rosendo I. Terronez September 24, 1945, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Peoria, IL. She worked at John Deere Harvester, East Moline for a short time before they started raising their 8 children. Cecelia had been a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis and St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing bingo, sitting on the back porch listening to Mexican music, and watching her grandkids dancing for QCBF. She especially loved spending time with all her grand-babies, all 94 of them! Whenever Cecelia was out and about she would be wearing a beautiful hat. In honor of her love of hats, everyone is encourage to wear a hat to her visitation.

Survivors include daughters, Celia Johnson of Huntsville, AL, Olivia Terronez of East Moline, Celestine Terronez of Rock Island, IL, Lydia (Wade) Malcolm of Rockford, IL, Lillian (Cevin) Skelton of Rockford, IL; sons, Raymond (Victoria) Terronez, East Moline, and Seferino (Regina) Terronez of Moline; daughter in law, Gloria Terronez, East Moline; 94 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren with 2 on the way: many loving nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Marie Magana, Sterling, IL; with loving thanks to her niece Irma Ponce, her nephew Umberto (Red) Ponce and his family, and her cousin Jeannie Saucedo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Rosendo "Chendo", grandchildren; siblings, Paul (Alice) Gamino, Mary (Gerald) Wood, and Antonia Ayala; and 3 loving step sisters.

Memorials may be made for masses.

The family would like to thank Beacon of Hope Hospice for their excellent care, especially Meredith, Sarah, Jenny, Tabetha, Sherri, Regina, Chaplain Yolonda and her great and kind physician, Ahmed Okba MD., Moline.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com