Marcalee "Sid" Turner

June 1, 1931-October 15, 2020

COLONA-Marcalee "Sid" passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Tipton, Iowa. Graveside service for Marcalee (Mae Leibee) Turner, 89, of Colona, IL will be 1 pm Monday October 19 at Dayton Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice 3741 Center Point Rd NE Suite A Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, or to a charity of your choice.

Marcalee Leibee was born June 1, 1931, in Colona, IL, the daughter of Fred and Nina (Kellums) Leibee. She was very grateful to be raised during a time with morals. Marcalee was a clerk for the U.S. Post Office of Colona for 27 years. She retired in 1991.

Survivors include her children; Gayle Turner, Jeffrey Turner, and Lisa Viaene; grandchildren; Tiffany Turner, Abbey Turner, Angela Viaene and Derek Viaene; great grandchildren; Mason, Jade, Zander, Irene, Hank and sister, Leora.

She was preceded in death by her son Brandt, parents and twin sister Rosalee.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Prairie Hills Assisted Living and St Croix Hospice for the loving care they gave to "Sid".

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 17, 2020.
