Marcalee "Sid" Turner

June 1, 1931-October 15, 2020

COLONA-Marcalee "Sid" passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Tipton, Iowa. Graveside service for Marcalee (Mae Leibee) Turner, 89, of Colona, IL will be 1 pm Monday October 19 at Dayton Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice 3741 Center Point Rd NE Suite A Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, or to a charity of your choice.

Marcalee Leibee was born June 1, 1931, in Colona, IL, the daughter of Fred and Nina (Kellums) Leibee. She was very grateful to be raised during a time with morals. Marcalee was a clerk for the U.S. Post Office of Colona for 27 years. She retired in 1991.

Survivors include her children; Gayle Turner, Jeffrey Turner, and Lisa Viaene; grandchildren; Tiffany Turner, Abbey Turner, Angela Viaene and Derek Viaene; great grandchildren; Mason, Jade, Zander, Irene, Hank and sister, Leora.

She was preceded in death by her son Brandt, parents and twin sister Rosalee.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Prairie Hills Assisted Living and St Croix Hospice for the loving care they gave to "Sid".

