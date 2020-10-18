Alice R. Lynch

March 16, 1928 - October 14, 2020

Alice R. Lynch, 92, East Moline, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are 10 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.

Alice Robb was born on March 16, 1928 in Lucerne, MO, the youngest child of Andrew and Lucinda (Anderson) Robb. She married Thomas J. Lynch on November 29, 1947 in Rock Island. Alice was a devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church, serving on the Rotary Lunch Committee, Meals on Wheels and the Home Extension.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 73 years, Thomas, sons, Dennis (Teresa) Lynch, Geneseo, Richard (Teressa) Lynch, Chariton, IA and Randall (Sharon) Lynch, Milan, grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Jeremy, Benjamin, Chad, Kelly, Nicole, Adam and Mark, seventeen great grandchildren, step-sister, Beverly (John) Bosso, East Moline and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and step-sister.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com