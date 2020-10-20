Gareth Rene Gusse

December 20, 1947-October 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Gareth Rene Gusse, 72, of Davenport passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral Mass will be held 10am Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday 4pm-7pm with a 6:30pm prayer service at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory.

Gareth was born December 20, 1947 in Moline, IL to Rene & Jacqueline (Martinelli) Gusse, the first-born of 9 children. He graduated from Alleman High School in 1965, atttended Blackhawk College in Moline, then University of Illinois-Champaign, graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1971 and a Master of Architecture degree in 1976. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1974, most of that time in Germany, stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base and Bitburg Air Base.

Gareth was united in marriage to Nancy M. Lindenmier of West Brooklyn, IL on June 13, 1970 in Sublette, IL. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past summer, and he was very proud of their 3 children. He worked as a structural engineer in the Quad Cities with the firms of Shive-Hattery, Marske-Schardein and Missman, Inc for a total of 40 years, retiring in 2015.

Gareth was a faithful member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Our Lady of Victory Church prior to that, being very active in both parishes. Most recently, he was on the St. Anthony's Building Committee, helped with serving funeral luncheons and was involved in many other parish activities there.

Gareth enjoyed traveling, building and fixing whatever needed to be built or fixed, solving crossword puzzles, watching sports and spending time with his family, especially, being "Opa" to granddaughters Janie and Sally. He was quiet and kind, generous and funny, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Nancy, children: Seth (Shelly) Gusse, Renata (Paul) Owens and Annaliese Gusse (Robert Robinson), and granddaughters Janie and Sally Owens. Also surviving are aunts: Georgette Jarrin and Catherine Masciopinto, and siblings: Sheryll (Larry, deceased) Langley, Steve (Ma Xiu Feng) Gusse, Daniel (Kim) Gusse, Therese (John, deceased) Bolander, David (Becky) Gusse, Christine (Jeff) Holmes and Joseph (Kathy) Gusse; also many nieces and nephews.

Gareth was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Sheila Cooksey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McAnthony Window or St. Anthony Catholic Church. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.