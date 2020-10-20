Curtis L. Walker

February 11, 1944-October 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Curtis L. Walker, 76, of Rock Island, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be private at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. The service may be viewed via live-stream at 1 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 5-7 pm Wednesday, October 21, at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing required. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Curtis was born in Louisville, Miss. on February 11, 1944, a son of Curtis and Christine Jackson Walker. He married Truevinia Redd on March 1, 1966 in Muscatine, Iowa.

Curtis worked as an inspector for John Deere Harvester for 35 years. He later owned and operated several construction companies including National Improvement and Express Contracting.

Curtis was a member of Second Baptist Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed flower gardening and landscaping. His family will always remember him for being "THE best story teller!"

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Truevinia Walker, Rock Island; children (and spouses), Vicki (Edward Smith) Walker, Rock Island, Fina Walker, Yorkville, Ill., Niikaaye (Angel Gutierrez) Walker, Davenport and Ayana Walker, East Moline; ten grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Tevell (Mary) Walker, Davenport, Nettie (Lylton) Jackson, Woodbridge, Va., Nannie (Willie) Stokes, Detroit, Mich., Jerome (Sue) Walker, Louisville, Miss. and Loretta Walker, Alexandria, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Tonji L. Walker, granddaughter, Kristi Macon, brothers, Roy de Walker, Wayne Walker and Hosea Walker and sister, Evelyn Bradley.

