Dr. Kurt E. Nelson

December 24, 1921-October 20, 2020

Dr. Kurt E. Nelson, 98, of Rock Island, passed away, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Friendship Manor.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Free Church, Moline, or a charity of your choice.

Kurt was born on December 24, 1921, in Moline, the son of Carl E and Elsa C (Grahn) Nelson. He married Violet M. Helstrom in Moline on November 19, 1988. He was a graduate of Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago and practiced dentistry in Moline for thirty years, retiring in 1985. He was a Navy veteran of WWII having served in the Pacific on the island of Saipan and was a member of the First Evangelical Free Church in Moline.

Survivors include his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet, parents, and a brother, Lennart.

