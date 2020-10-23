Menu
102320-obt-mda funeral listing

Today

Gareth Rene Gusse, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

James W. Harder, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Dr. Kurt E. Nelson, 2:00 p.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Ann Marie Randazzo, 2 p.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

Linda K. Wilson, 1 p.m., graveside Woodhull Cemetery.

Tomorrow

Michael P. Dickerson, 10 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

John Edward Doubler, 10 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Atkinson Chapel.

Thomas J. and Alice R. Lynch, 10:00 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Lois E. Milton, 10:00 a.m., Livestream www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream.

John J. Poust, 11:00 a.m., Livestream www.esterdahl.com.


Oct. 23, 2020
