Marcella A. Stromer-Sward

December 13, 1952-October 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Marcella A. Stromer-Sward, 67, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island.

Private family services will be held at a later date on the family farm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is in charge of arrangements.

Marcella was born on December 13, 1952 in Kewanee, Il, the daughter of Elmer and Velma (Perkins) Baines. She married Ronald Stromer on November 30, 1999 in Rock Island.

She had retired as a housekeeper from the Sheraton Hotel after 17 years. Marcella loved her pets and crocheting.

She is survived by her mother, Velma Perkins-Zeitler; sisters, Donna (Richard) Reedy, Milan, Mary Obradovitz, Hampshire, IL; nieces and nephews, Paul Baele (fiancé, Amber Harrison), Angela (Donnie) Daigrepont, Tyler Obradovitz, Jack Obradovitz and Wyatt Obradovitz and an aunt, Delores (Dean) Seckman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Stromer; father, Elmer Baines; brother in law, Michael Obradovitz and grandparents, Vester and Lavon Perkins.

