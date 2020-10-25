Mary B. Graves

October 21, 1941 - October 19, 2020

Mary B. Graves was born October 21, 1941 in Glendale, California, the first born of Eugene and Charlotte Baur Graves. She died October 19, 2020 at home in Hood River, Oregon.

Mary and Stan were lovingly married 51 years. Their children are Erik (Cara) and Shannon (Tim Huberd) with grandchildren Ava and Harley. Her sister, Barbara Grear, is included in her family.

Mary delighted in her family and many friends. She had the spiritual Gift of Hospitality and enjoyed creating and decorating her home, cooking delicious food and entertaining with fun activities. Stan and she feel they left family everywhere they lived.

Her personal appearance was always important to her. She was youthful and full of life.

Her garden was a great joy to her and decorating with flowers brought her happiness She extended this gift by making bouquets for Hospice patients. Many people were graced with a batch of cookies.

A private Remembrance will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Many have asked to contribute to a Memorial in her name. Two organizations have been chosen: Providence Hospice of Hood River, Oregon. give.providencefoundations.org or Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation (honors first responders) Tunnel2towers.org.

Mary and family believe the scripture that "Love Never Ends."

