Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce E. Moyer
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Joyce E. Moyer

May 4, 1949 - October 23, 2020

Joyce E. Moyer, 71, of Cordova, Illinois, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sunset Rehab & Health Care Center, Canton, IL. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of choice.

Joyce was born May 4, 1949 in Mokena, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Betty Jean (Cagwin) Mattsey. She graduated from Lincolnway High School in New Lenox, IL. She married Delmer Eldon Moyer on January 15, 1972. Joyce worked for the Dispatch prior to managing the Git-N-Go in Coal Valley and Rapids City. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Delmer; sons, Steve Moyer, DeWitt, IA, Delmer Moyer, East Moline; daughter, Jennifer Moyer, Apache Junction, AZ; siblings, Robert Mayhugh, Indianapolis, IN, Beth Merrman, Marrieta, OK, Nel Hardey, Fayetteville, AR; grandchildren, Devan, Shelby, Logan, Joshua, Stormi, Kayle, Kevin; and great-children, Steven, Naomi, Destiny, Adrianne, Blaze, Mary Grace and Eleanor Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Jean Cagwin. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.